GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PKO BP
Poland's top bank PKO BP is eying foreign assets from the neighbouring Czech Republic and Slovakia, its chief executive, Zbigniew Jagiello, told Bloomberg Business Week in an interview.
STATOIL
Canadian Couche Tard, the owner of Statoil Fuel&Retail in Europe, is considering pulling back from Poland as the company needs capital for investment in Germany, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes without quoting sources.
VIVENDI
Poland's competition watchdog cleared France's Vivendi to establish a joint venture with Polish TVN unit that will try to challenge for a bigger slice of Poland's crowded pay-television market.
