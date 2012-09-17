(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, Sept 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 800 million lei ($233.64 million) in one-year treasury bills.

PRIME MINISTER

Prime Minister Victor Ponta will be in Bruxelles on Monday and is expected to meet European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso. Agerpres

CEE MARKETS

The Polish zloty hit one-month highs as central European currencies tracked solid gains in the euro after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a fresh round of monetary stimulus.

EU GASOLINE SURPLUS NOT SHRINKING FAST ENOUGH-DRAFT

EU refineries are not investing fast enough to shift the balance to diesel production as the U.S. appetite to mop up surplus gasoline starts to wane, a draft Commission document seen by Reuters said.

OLTCHIM

The deadline for offers from those interested to buy a majority stake Romania holds in chemicals firm Oltchim will expire on Monday.

Romania's OPSPI privatisation office will announce the investors selected to participate in the auction for the shares on Tuesday. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

