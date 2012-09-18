* Cbank minutes dim prospects of near-term rate cut

* Also show testy debate over inflation target

* Bank cut rates earlier this month; market expects more

* Cbank very unlikely to intervene to weaken crown -head

(Adds quotes, details)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 Most policymakers on Sweden's central bank are concerned about high levels of household debt, minutes of its last rate-setting meeting showed on Tuesday, dimming prospects of further quick cuts in borrowing costs.

The minutes of the Sept. 5 meeting, when the six-member executive board cut the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent, also showed further tensions between arch-dove Lars Svensson and others over what he sees as the bank's failure to focus on 2 percent inflation target.

The bank cut rates due to signs the euro zone crisis was finally beginning to dampen growth in the Swedish economy, which had previously stood out in Europe for its strength and fuelled sharp gains in the crown currency.

Bank Governor Stefan Ingves told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday that the bank was very unlikely to intervene in the currency market to weaken the crown. [ID:nS3E8JG01F]

The minutes showed all the board members had agreed monetary policy needed to be more expansive.

But concerns expressed by four of the six, including Ingves, about high debt levels dampened market expectations of further near-term cuts.

Swedish households' average debt as a share of available income rose to close to 170 percent in 2011, and the European Commission recommended earlier this year that the country take measures to bring greater stability to the housing market and the mortgage market.

"(Ingves) noted... that developments in the financial sector and household borrowing were currently a little calmer, but still require considerable attention," the minutes reported him as saying during the discussions.

"A substantial cut in the repo rate might mean that the build-up of debt accelerated again," Deputy Governor Barbro Wickman-Parak was quoted as saying.

The comments added substance to the central bank's forecast after the meeting that rates would stay unchanged before rising again next year.

Swedish markets, meanwhile, are pricing in a good chance of more cuts next month and in December.

Ingves and Deputy Governor Per Jansson weighed the possibility of leaving rates unchanged until October, but eventually decided to move in September, the minutes showed.

"I think that this is a bit more hawkish than the market had expected, on the margin," said Swedbank economist Per Sellden.

SEB said the minutes were neutral overall.

(Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by John Stonestreet)

((patrick.lannin@thomsonreuters.com)(+46 70 721 1007)(Reuters Messaging: patrick.lannin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SWEDEN RATES/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.