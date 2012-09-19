LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Yorkshire Building Society is going ahead with a public RMBS, despite competition from the Bank of England's Funding for Lending scheme, which offers cheap funding to UK institutions that expand lending to the real economy.

But the deal is a nod to investor relations, rather than a reflection of the tighter pricing available since the summer rally in UK prime.

"It isn't really about price - based on what we're likely to get, Funding for Lending is definitely cheaper, and we could easily place the whole deal with the Bank," said Chris Parrish, group treasurer of Yorkshire Building Society. "But that's not really helpful from an investor point of view, and we want to keep our funding channels open."

The hybrid structure of Brass No. 2, with a GBP500m 1.85-year A1 tranche marketed to investors and a retained GBP500m 4.92-year A2 tranche, may come to dominate the market, as other issuers try to balance keeping a presence in the market with not paying up for funding.

Parrish said when Yorkshire did its debut RMBS last year, it inidicated it would be a regular in the market.

"We didn't make a firm promise, but we want to honour the spirit of the indication," he added.

Offering a short tranche publicly should allow Yorkshire to come very tight - a syndicate official away from the deal said mid double digits would be realistic for the A1. Structuring the A2 closer to the 4 year maturity of the Funding for Lending bills loan also matches Yorkshire's funding more closely, while issuing both tranches from the same deal saves on fixed costs.

Rough calculations from Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts suggest the cost differential between Funding for Lending and placed RMBS is smallest for banks with a high blended cost of funding. These banks have to fund the credit enhancement of the RMBS plus the Bank of England's haircut on the par value of the securitisation.

They tentatively suggest a gabp of 57bp between Funding for Lending and placed deals for banks that pay 500bp for blended funds, based on placing RMBS at 95bp over Libor. With UK prime now potentially coming up to 40bp tighter, the difference could be neglible for a new issue.

Skipton Building Society's Darrowby No. 2, which priced in May, traded from a bid list on Tuesday. The second best cash price achieved was 103.17, having priced at par, equating to a discount margin of around Libor plus 100bp, a trader estimated. The deal priced at 170bp on May 2 2012.

Yorkshire's dual-track approach is in stark contrast to that of Leeds Building Society, which talked to investors at the Global ABS conference in June about a public deal, before retaining their debut RMBS, Albion No. 1, in mid-August.