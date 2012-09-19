Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Poland's statistics office releases industrial output and
producer prices data for August at 1200 GMT.
SWITCH TENDER
Poland will offer bonds due in January 2021, October 2021
and August 2023 worth between 2.0 and 3.0 billion zlotys at a
tender on Wednesday, with results of the auction expected at
1000 GMT.
PKO BP
PKO BP Bankowy PTE, a pension fund unit of Poland's top
lender PKO BP, submitted a preliminary offer for rival
pension fund OFE Warta, controlled by Belgium's KBC,
Rzeczpospolita cited local agency PAP.
EKO HOLDING
Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners is ready to outbid
rival fund Advent International in the race for retailer EKO
Holding, by offering at least 5.5 zlotys per share, or
267 million zlotys ($85 million), against Advent's pending offer
of 4.1 zlotys per share, Rzeczpospolita reported without citing
the source of its information.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.1561 Polish zlotys)