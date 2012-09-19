HELSINKI, Sept 19 Finnish mining company
Talvivaara is considering a one billion euro
investment to expand nickel production in Sotkamo, eastern
Finland, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
Talvivaara has been carrying out an environmental assessment
with a target to increase full-scale production of nickel to an
annual 100,000 tonnes. In August, it forecast it would produce
around 17,000 tonnes this year.
"We have not made any decisions yet... but it would be a
billion euro project, maybe one billion and some," deputy CEO
Saila Miettinen-Lahde told Reuters.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by James Jukwey)