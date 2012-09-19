(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By George Hay
LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - European banks may
be about to get some much-needed tough love. Despite several
stress tests, investors continue to take calculations used by
lenders to work out their capital ratios with a pinch of salt.
What’s needed is a strong supranational supervisor that can
overcome the incentive of self-interested national regulators to
allow banks to fiddle their sums. Step forward, the European
Central Bank.
Until now, the ECB’s job has been confined to setting
monetary policy in the 17-state euro zone. But, as formal
proposals from the European Commission on Sept. 12 made clear,
it will now play a key role in a European Single Supervisory
Mechanism (SSM) that could end up directly supervising all euro
zone banks. One of the areas rightly singled out by the
Commission as worthy of greater coordination is the internal
risk models used to risk-weight bank assets.
At present, banks can risk-weight their assets using the
so-called “standardised” method devised by the Basel Committee
of global regulators, which uses a limited number of fixed
assumptions on how likely certain pools of assets are to
default. But not many of the biggest ones do. They favour an
“internal ratings-based” approach, which uses their own
assumptions. This incentivises banks to use over-optimistic
assumptions, because then they will need to hold less capital.
Take the trading portfolios of European investment banks. If
banks calculated 60 percent of their market risk-weighted assets
using the standardised approach, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and
Barclays (BARC.L) would need to find another $6.2 billion and
$8.7 billion of capital respectively, according to JPMorgan
estimates. That doesn’t mean either bank actually is flattering
their RWAs. But investors can’t tell, or reliably compare
lenders. Up until now, national regulators have had just as big
an incentive to turn a blind eye to overtly bullish assumptions,
because their own taxpayers would have to plug any capital
shortfalls.
The ECB can and should sort this out. It has every incentive
to make sure the models are robust, and the euro zone has the
European Stability Mechanism standing by to recapitalise any
lender that comes up short. It would get European banking union
off to a flying start.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The European Central Bank should have the right to vet
euro zone banks’ internal risk models, according to the European
Commission’s proposal for banking supervision published on Sept.
12.
- Andy Haldane, executive director for financial stability
at the Bank of England, advocated requiring banks to calculate
risk-weighted assets via standardised metrics rather than using
their own internal models in a speech on Aug. 31.
- Commission plan, Sept. 12: r.reuters.com/zuj72t
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [HAY/]
(Editing by Chris Hughes and Sarah Bailey)
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS BANK CAPITAL/
