By George Hay

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - European banks may be about to get some much-needed tough love. Despite several stress tests, investors continue to take calculations used by lenders to work out their capital ratios with a pinch of salt. What’s needed is a strong supranational supervisor that can overcome the incentive of self-interested national regulators to allow banks to fiddle their sums. Step forward, the European Central Bank.

Until now, the ECB’s job has been confined to setting monetary policy in the 17-state euro zone. But, as formal proposals from the European Commission on Sept. 12 made clear, it will now play a key role in a European Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) that could end up directly supervising all euro zone banks. One of the areas rightly singled out by the Commission as worthy of greater coordination is the internal risk models used to risk-weight bank assets.

At present, banks can risk-weight their assets using the so-called “standardised” method devised by the Basel Committee of global regulators, which uses a limited number of fixed assumptions on how likely certain pools of assets are to default. But not many of the biggest ones do. They favour an “internal ratings-based” approach, which uses their own assumptions. This incentivises banks to use over-optimistic assumptions, because then they will need to hold less capital.

Take the trading portfolios of European investment banks. If banks calculated 60 percent of their market risk-weighted assets using the standardised approach, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Barclays (BARC.L) would need to find another $6.2 billion and $8.7 billion of capital respectively, according to JPMorgan estimates. That doesn’t mean either bank actually is flattering their RWAs. But investors can’t tell, or reliably compare lenders. Up until now, national regulators have had just as big an incentive to turn a blind eye to overtly bullish assumptions, because their own taxpayers would have to plug any capital shortfalls.

The ECB can and should sort this out. It has every incentive to make sure the models are robust, and the euro zone has the European Stability Mechanism standing by to recapitalise any lender that comes up short. It would get European banking union off to a flying start.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The European Central Bank should have the right to vet euro zone banks’ internal risk models, according to the European Commission’s proposal for banking supervision published on Sept. 12.

- Andy Haldane, executive director for financial stability at the Bank of England, advocated requiring banks to calculate risk-weighted assets via standardised metrics rather than using their own internal models in a speech on Aug. 31.

