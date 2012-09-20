Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

POLIMEX

Poland has signalled to local lenders that they should reach a deal to help rescue the troubled builder after a state agency agreed to take a large stake in the company, writes Puls Biznesu.

NET INFLATION

The central bank releases net inflation data for August (1200).