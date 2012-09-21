Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
POLIMEX
Poland's No.2 lender Bank Pekao agreed to guarantee
the beleaguered local builder its 6.3 billion zloty ($2 billion)
contract for utility Enea, dailies Gazeta Wyborcza and
Rzeczpospolita quoted their unnamed sources as saying.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer plans mergers among its units
with comparable business profiles and wants to continue
spin-offs of its non-core assets, possibly by floating them on
the bourse, KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth told daily Puls Biznesu.
EKO HOLDING
Polish financial watchdog KNF will look into the store chain
owners' refusal to allow takeover talks with private equity fund
Mid Europa Partners, which said it was willing to offer a higher
bid than the one already placed by rival fund Advent, daily
Parkiet reported.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX