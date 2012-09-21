BUCHAREST, Sept 21 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
OLTCHIM
Romania holds an auction to sell a majority stake the
government holds in chemicals firm Oltchim on Friday.
Agerpres
ROMANIA SELLS 200 MLN LEI IN 4-YEAR T-BONDS
Romania sold a planned 200 million lei ($58.01 million) in
four-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted
yield at 6.29 percent, down from 6.41 percent at a tender on
July 12, central bank data showed.
CEE MARKETS
Poland's zloty fell on Thursday on the prospect of a cut in
interest rates, while expectations of monetary policy easing
elsewhere in central Europe and general gloom about the economic
outlook put other emerging European currencies under pressure.
($1 = 3.4476 Romanian leus)