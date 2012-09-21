BUCHAREST, Sept 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

OLTCHIM

Romania holds an auction to sell a majority stake the government holds in chemicals firm Oltchim on Friday.

Agerpres

ROMANIA SELLS 200 MLN LEI IN 4-YEAR T-BONDS

Romania sold a planned 200 million lei ($58.01 million) in four-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.29 percent, down from 6.41 percent at a tender on July 12, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS

Poland's zloty fell on Thursday on the prospect of a cut in interest rates, while expectations of monetary policy easing elsewhere in central Europe and general gloom about the economic outlook put other emerging European currencies under pressure.

($1 = 3.4476 Romanian leus)