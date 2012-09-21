(Adds graphics)

LONDON, Sept 21 Asia's share of South Africa's coal exports of 5.9 million tonnes in August fell to 55 percent, while the Atlantic market's rose sharply, reflecting increased shipments to oversupplied Europe, exporters said.

This year, aside from a briefly open window in July-August, South African coal FOB prices have been uncompetitively high in many markets but particularly Europe.

However, widespread price renegotiations and shipment delays sought by Chinese trade buyers for many coal origins led sellers of South African coal to see Europe as a comparatively attractive market due to less counterparty risk.

The Atlantic market's share of South African coal exports rose to 44 percent of the total shipped from 21 percent in July.

China also saw a fall in South African imports to 855,000 tonnes in August from 2.1 million in July.

India's imports were little changed at 1.6 million tonnes in August compared with 1.7 million in July. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)