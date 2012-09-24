Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FINANCE MINISTER ON GROWTH

The end of 2012 and the whole of 2013 will be tough for Poland's economy but it should rebound in 2014-2015 and grow by more than 3 percent, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

KHW

Coal producer Katowicki Holding Weglowy (KHW) may be ready for a stock market floatation at the end of 2013 but the company also does not rule out finding a strategic investor, its Chief Executive Roman Loj told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.