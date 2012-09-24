The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
FIAT
Italy's Fiat and the Italian government said on Saturday
they will look for ways to improve the company's manufacturing
efficiency, as the automaker pledged to keep building cars in
Italy while shifting its focus to foreign export markets.
Chrysler Group LLC and the Canadian Auto Workers had
constructive talks on a new contract on Friday, the head of the
union said, but remained apart with the automaker complaining
the union's template deal was too expensive.
*FIAT
La Repubblica reported Monday without citing sources that
the automaker will not update the market on its plans for
Italian factories when it approves its third-quarter results on
October 30. For an update on Italian factory investments,
"everything is on hold until 2014," the paper said. The company
has no comment.
TOD'S
The luxury goods maker is seen reaching 2012 sales of nearly
1 billion euros, according to an article in La Repubblica's
Monday business supplement. It's EBITDA margin as compared to
sales should exceed 26 percent in 2012. The company's growth
trend is seen continuing in the medium term, the article said.
FINMECCANICA
Italian magistrates have put Finmeccanica under
investigation in connection with a probe into alleged corruption
to win a helicopter deal in India, the company said on Friday.
Deutsche Bank and Banca IMI have been appointed as advisors
for the sale of Finmeccanica's energy unit Ansaldo Energia, Il
Messaggero said on Saturday. Siemens is in pole
position but other interested companies are General Electric
, U.S. Honeywell and Japan's Mitsubishi, it said.
Mediobanca is advisor for the sale of Ansaldo STS with
interest shown by Siemens, General Electrric and U.S.'s Mailway,
Messaggero said.
ENI
Eni is to convert an unprofitable oil refinery near Venice
into a production plant for biofuels from 2014 at an estimated
cost of 100 million euros.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank is close to an agreement with the EU on the bonds
it will sell to the state to beef up its capital base, Il
Messaggero said on Saturday citing EU competition head Joaquin
Almunia. "I assured Italian economy minister Grilli we will
continue to discuss... and I also said we will find a solution,"
he was reported as saying.
The bank's chairman Alessandro Profumo said in a newspaper
interview on Monday that a European banking union was
"fundamental" for the bank's recovery, since it would create a
European market for banking liquidity and make it easier to
manage assets.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
France's AXA is preparing a bid for portfolio
assets that Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI will have
to sell to secure regulatory clearance for their planned merger,
newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
CAMFIN, PIRELLI
The convertible bond Camfin is mulling will be for 170
million euro, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. The bond, that can
be converted into Pirelli shares, could be launched on Oct. 8,
it said, adding it will be placed by Banca IMI, UniCredit and
BNP Paribas.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
The 3 probable leading contenders for TI Media are Cairo
Communications, 3 Italia and Germany's Rtl with U.S. group
Discovery Channel an outsider, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
Informal bids are due on Monday.