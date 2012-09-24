Wells Fargo's business banking group expands to four regions
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday its business banking group was expanding to four new regions in the United States, in addition to three earlier.
LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, rated Ba2/BB, has hired Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan for a forthcoming dollar Eurobond issue, a source at the Finance Ministry told IFR.
The sovereign is seeking to raise a minimum of USD1bn and the deal is likely to come to market at the end of October or beginning of November.
The sovereign may also issue a sukuk next year, added the source. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo)
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals.