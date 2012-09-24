LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, rated Ba2/BB, has hired Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan for a forthcoming dollar Eurobond issue, a source at the Finance Ministry told IFR.

The sovereign is seeking to raise a minimum of USD1bn and the deal is likely to come to market at the end of October or beginning of November.

The sovereign may also issue a sukuk next year, added the source. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo)