Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ENEA, ENERGA

Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk would be interested in bidding for state-controlled utilities Enea and Energa once they are put up for sale, the head of his investment vehicle tells Rzeczpospolita.

ALIOR BANK

The sale of the lender has attracted a host of private equity funds such as Blackstone, CVC Capital, Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners, which is cooperating with insurer PZU, writes Puls Biznesu.

RETAIL SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT

The statistics office will publish retail sales and unemployment data for August. Analyst expect sales to rise 5.9 percent and the jobless rate at 12.3 percent.

TK TELEKOM

State railways PKP returns to wider talks with GTS, Netia , and Hawe for further talks on the sale of its phone operator TK Telekom after failing to reach a deal with Hawe.

STALPRODUKT

Polish steel product maker agrees to buy a majority stake in zinc and lead producer Boleslaw, in a move that will help top global steelmaker ArcelorMittal secure zinc supplies in Europe.