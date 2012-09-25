Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ENEA, ENERGA
Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk would be interested in
bidding for state-controlled utilities Enea and Energa once they
are put up for sale, the head of his investment vehicle tells
Rzeczpospolita.
ALIOR BANK
The sale of the lender has attracted a host of private
equity funds such as Blackstone, CVC Capital,
Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners, which is
cooperating with insurer PZU, writes Puls Biznesu.
RETAIL SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT
The statistics office will publish retail sales
and unemployment data for August. Analyst expect
sales to rise 5.9 percent and the jobless rate at 12.3 percent.
TK TELEKOM
State railways PKP returns to wider talks with GTS, Netia
, and Hawe for further talks on the sale of its
phone operator TK Telekom after failing to reach a deal with
Hawe.
STALPRODUKT
Polish steel product maker agrees to buy a majority stake in
zinc and lead producer Boleslaw, in a move that will help top
global steelmaker ArcelorMittal secure zinc supplies in Europe.