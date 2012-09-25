LONDON, Sept 25 (IFR) - German car parts and tyre maker
Continental's bonds and credit default swaps rallied on Tuesday
on expectations that the company will soon be lifted to
investment-grade after major shareholder Schaeffler said it
would reduce debt in the company.
German automotive parts supplier Schaeffler reaped around
EUR1.6bn from a 10.4% share sale of its partner Continental for
77.50 euros each on Tuesday. The proceeds from the sale will go
entirely to reducing just over EUR5bn in debt that has been
weighing on Schaeffler.
The move, which involved shares held by two German private
banks - M.M. Warburg and Bankhaus Metzler - will reduce
Schaeffler's stake in Continental to 49.9%.
It also further unwinds one of the most debt-fuelled
acquisitions in German corporate history, which was executed
just as Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy in 2008.
By 0745GMT, Continental's USD950m 4.5% 2019 bond, issued
earlier this month at a record low coupon for the issuer, was
116bp tighter at 290bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb.
The company's five-year CDS tightened by around 22bp to
186bp, according to Markit data.
"This move is in line with our expectations and our view on
Continental's credit ratings to return to the investment grade
category by end-2013," said Barclays credit analysts Christophe
Boulanger and Srinjoy Banerjee in a note.
Analysts at Barclays estimated that Schaeffler would save
around EUR160m per annum in interest payments if it repaid most
of its EUR1.855bn 9.6225% junior bond.
As a result of Schaeffler's deleveraging, Continental, which
is currently rated Ba3 by Moody's, BB- by S&P and BB by Fitch,
should benefit from at least a one-notch upgrade from rating
agencies, Barclays said. Schaeffler should also be upgraded by
one notch to BB- from B+, the analysts said.
Further ahead, Continental could see a two to three notch
rating uplift if there is further progress made on reducing an
estimated EUR3bn loan maturing in April 2014. Continental used
some of the proceeds of the recent dollar bond to reduce that
loan.
Barclays analysts believe Continental is more resilient in a
downturn compared with automakers and due to the expected credit
rating upgrades.
The market impact on Schaeffler's bonds, rated B1 by Moody's
and B+ by S&P, was less pronounced. Its 7.75% February 2017,
6.75% July 2017 and 8.75% February 2019 bonds were 11-13.4bp
tighter, according to Tradeweb.
Herzogenaurach-based Schaeffler's Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rosenfeld said in late August that it had no plans to
reduce its holding in Continental to speed debt reduction.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Helen Durand and
Julian Baker)