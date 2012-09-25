LONDON, Sept 25 Standard Chartered (STAN.L)
shares fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday as speculation
resurfaced that Singapore state investor Temasek may sell its 18
percent stake in the Asia-focused bank.
The Financial Times said Temasek [TEM.UL] had sounded out
possible buyers for the 6.4 billion pound ($10.4 billion) stake,
but was not in active talks to sell it. Industry sources told
Reuters on Tuesday they were not aware of any ongoing talks.
Standard Chartered could appeal to rivals such as J.P.
Morgan (JPM.N), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(1398.HK), China Construction Bank (601939.SS), Bank of
Communications(601328.SS), or other rivals keen to grab a strong
Asian exposure or wholesale banking position, analysts said.
"Standard Chartered (is) widely seen as a unique franchise
given its pan Asia/Middle East/Africa footprint and
comprehensive wholesale banking product offering," said Cormac
Leech, analyst at Liberum Capital.
Talk that a bank will buy Standard Chartered is nothing new,
however, and has been almost ever present since Lloyds TSB
(LLOY.L) made a hostile bid in 1986.
"Standard Chartered’s extensive transaction banking
franchise makes the prospect of a strategic stake attractive for
a bank looking to increase exposure to emerging markets,
particularly in the wake of recent capacity withdrawal by
European banks," said Mike Trippitt, an analyst at Oriel
Securities.
But there are several obstacles to a takeover or stake
purchase, analysts said, citing Standard Chartered's premium
share price valuation, the punitive treatment of minority stakes
under new capital rules, and potential resistance from local
regulators.
By 1014 GMT Standard Chartered shares were down 3.6 percent
at 14.28 pounds, the weakest stock in the European bank index
.SX7P, weighed down by the threat of a big share sale, albeit
with some support provided by the takeover talk, dealers said.
Temasek and Standard Chartered declined comment.
There was talk in the past few years that Temasek may raise
its stake in Standard Chartered, but that has shifted in the
last year to speculation it will sell out to profit on the stake
it bought six years ago from banking tycoon Khoo Teck Puat and
subsequently added to.
Temasek raised S$650 million in October 2011 from the sale
of bonds that exchange into Standard Chartered shares, which was
seen as a successful deal that could cut Temasek's stake at an
attractive price. It could attempt to repeat that deal if there
was appetite and it wants to cut back, one analyst said.
Temasek has said it is looking to buy assets in Europe and
pump more money into energy and commodities, prompting talk it
could cut its exposure to financial firms. [ID:nL3E8I52JH]
This year it has pared down stakes in China Construction
Bank and Bank of China (601988.SS), but in April it paid $2.3
billion for a share of ICBC.
Temasek, headed by Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore's prime
minister, earlier this year hired former UBS UBSN.VX Chief
Financial Officer John Cryan to oversee its strategy for Europe,
where the state investor has limited exposure.
Standard Chartered's shares are trading at near 1.3 times
book value, almost double the European average of about 0.7
times. They have largely recovered from a crash last month when
New York's regulator said the bank had hidden transactions with
Iran, resulting in a $340 million fine.
($1 = 0.6174 British pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; additional reporting by Saeed Azhar
in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter)
