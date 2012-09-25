By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 25 Top banking industry
representatives will urge ECB officials at a meeting next month
to head off the threat of a severe collateral squeeze by
allowing banks to borrow the sovereign bonds the ECB has
accumulated during the euro zone crisis.
New regulation coming into force next year and banks'
growing reluctance to lend to each other without the safety of
collateral is feeding fears there may not be enough high value
assets available for banks to meet their borrowing needs.
ECB crisis fighting measures like its bond buying and
ultra-cheap lending programmes are compounding the problem by
sucking huge amounts of collateral out of the system.
Its twin offering of 3-year loans (LTROs) have seen it
stockpile over 1.2 trillion euros worth of collateral, while its
new OMT bond buy programme could add massively to the hundreds
of billions of Spanish, Italian, Greek, Portuguese and Irish
sovereign bonds already parked in its vaults.
"With the new EMIR margining requirements, CRD 4 liquidity
requirements and over a trillion euros of bonds currently
sitting at the ECB after the LTRO, the market clearly faces a
shortage of good collateral," Godfried De Vidts, Chairman of
ICMA’s European Repo Council (ERC), told Reuters.
"The European Parliament and the European Central Bank need
to look at ways to address the projected collateral
requirements. One of the most obvious things that could be done
would be for the ECB to find a way to release the sovereign
bonds they have on their balance sheet back to the market."
A group from the ERC will meet with ECB officials on October
11 to discuss the issue and raise other concerns, such as the
serious impact the central bank's move to stop paying interest
on overnight deposits has had on money market funds.
A collateral lease-back scheme would not be new for the ECB.
Banks can already borrow the 60 billion euros of 'covered bonds'
it bought between 2009 and 2010.
However, a previous request for it to be done for the 215
billion euros of sovereign bonds the ECB bought under the OMT's
predecessor, the Securities Market Programme, was rejected.
Officials at the bank, such as its then head of market
operations Francesco Papadia, feared it could leave the ECB
over-exposed to strained banks and, more importantly, that the
bonds could be used to fund 'short selling' bets on a euro
break-up.
Insiders at the bank say those concerns remain, but the
latest push from De Vidts and the ERC is better timed.
ECB President Mario Draghi's promise to do whatever it takes
to save the euro has helped calm break-up fears and he himself
has acknowledged there remains a shortage of collateral in
strained parts of the bloc despite a string of recent changes.
And if the more extreme estimates of OMT purchases rising as
high as 1 trillion euros are right, the bank's policymakers are
likely to start worrying they have soaked up too much of the
market for it to function normally.
HAIRCUT GUARANTEE
With future rules and current market trends requiring banks
to cover larger portions of their loans with collateral,
bank-to-bank lending experts warn the wider shortfall in the
collateral the banks need to continue to do business could be as
severe as 4 trillion euros. That would threaten widespread
disruption of everyday lending.
Some also caution that even an ECB collateral lease-back
scheme would do little to solve the current insecurity plaguing
lending markets.
Ulf Bacher, who co-heads Newedge Group's ACM collateral
platform, said the problem was not really the mass of
lower-rated euro zone bonds that strained banks were leaving at
the ECB as collateral for cheap central bank funding.
Rather, it is the ongoing lack of faith in assets emanating
from the euro zone's trouble spots.
"This is the collateral that nobody else will accept anyway,
so for me this is not where the collateral squeeze is coming
from," Bacher said.
"For me the squeeze is caused by the market demanding more
and more highly rated collateral against their cash and
derivative exposures and that the collateral that was accepted
in the past is no longer accepted for the obvious reasons."
Bacher, also a member of the ERC and a former head of
European repo at Goldman Sachs, said only bolder steps from euro
zone leaders would overcome the current market paralysis.
"You either need a new issuer of top-rated quality - the ESM
could be one example - or the euro zone sends a clear message
that European Sovereign Bonds are absolutely safe," he said.
"The EU should send a strong message to the market that
potential future haircuts will be nowhere near to the ones
experienced by Greece. You have to make sure everybody
understands there is a floor if there is a restructuring."
