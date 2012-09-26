Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RATE CUTS
Polish central bank's monetary easing will be a cycle rather
than a one-off rate cut, the bank's head and chief of its
rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC), Marek Belka, was
quoted as saying on Wednesday.
CHEMICALS
The head of Polish chemicals maker Pulawy, Pawel
Jarczewski, told daily Parkiet the company should keep on paying
out dividends after it merges with local state-controlled rival
Tarnow.
MINERS
The Polish treasury wants to take control over local coal
miners from the Economy Ministry, in the hands of the
government's junior coalition partner the Peasants Party. The
treasury is planning to sell stakes in the companies, Gazeta
Wyborcza daily reports.
EKO Holding
Key shareholder and head of the Polish store chain,
Krzysztof Gradecki, told the daily Parkiet that he did not allow
private equity firm Mid Europa Partners to run due diligence on
his company as it owned by a rival local store chain.
ALPHA MEDICAL
Private equity fund Penta Investments plans to offload its
medical labs Alpha Medical, with Penta's rival Mid Europa
Partners and German Synlab expected to show interest in the
unit. It will have a price tag of around 600 million zlotys
($188.34 million), daily Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed sources as
saying.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.1857 Polish zlotys)