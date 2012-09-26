BRIEF-Electrum Special Acquisition Corp shareholders approve extension of date to consummate a business combination
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corporation shareholders approve extension of date to consummate a business combination
LONDON, Sept 26 ICAP chief executive Michael Spencer said he is confident the swaps industry is close to receiving the final word on regulatory reforms to overhaul these markets, while mergers in his industry are "highly likely".
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. increases credit facility and extends debt duration