By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 5 Heavily indebted euro zone firms
are reaping the benefits of the European Central Bank's pledge
to pull the region out of crisis, allowing them to borrow more
cheaply and draw investors back into their shares.
In the aftermath of the 2008 credit crunch, Portuguese power
company EDP (EDP.LS) and Italian peer Terna (TRN.MI) were among
the companies refinancing large debt burdens in the face of a
complete collapse in faith in borrowers.
That has changed, firstly with the sovereign debt crisis -
which made banks and governments the main sources of lenders'
distrust - and now with central banks' moves to head off the
euro zone's turmoil and support economies with ultra-low
official interest rates.
The result is a boom in corporate borrowing which drove the
largest monthly issuance ever of "high-yielding" corporate bonds
in September.
Major European companies can now borrow in dollars and euros
at all-time average lows of 2.84 percent and 2.43 percent
respectively compared to 5 percent or more three years ago and
the knock-on effect for their balance sheets is beginning to
reflect in share prices.
That also hangs out the hope of a competitive advantage as
the rise in available funds offers them the option of investing
or spending more.
"If things keep improving on the funding front, these
companies could do better as they benefit the most from lower
cost of financing," said Emmanuel Cau, strategist at JP Morgan,
which has reversed its 'underweight' stance on a basket of
Europe's most highly leveraged companies.
CASHING IN
Sovereign debt yields for Italy IT2YT=TWEB and Spain
ES2YT=TWEB have come down steeply since the European Central
Bank signalled in July it would not allow a euro zone collapse,
and followed that up this month with a plan to buy bonds.
That in turn should feed through into lower borrowing costs
and better sentiment for corporates.
"We are still cautious about economic fundamentals in Europe
but we see the recent shift in ECB policy as a game changer
because it makes the region investable again," said Cau.
Companies are already starting to cash in. EDP (EDP.LS),
Italian bank Intesa (ISP.MI) and Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) are
among those to have pushed through debt issues last month in the
afterglow of ECB's pledge.
"It is ... our view today that Europe is stronger and the
market agrees," said Antonio Mexia, chief executive officer at
EDP, one of the top 10 of most highly leveraged companies in the
MSCI euro zone index .MIEM00000PEU.
The utility last month became the first Portuguese company
to tap international debt markets in over a year, borrowing 750
million euros in a bond issue that was ten times oversubscribed
and even cost less than the 5.875 percent demanded by investors
18 months ago, soon after the country had sought international
aid. [ID:nL5E8KEJI9]
That is good news for Portugal's largest company, which saw
first half net profit dented by rising financing costs and which
had net debts of 18 billion euros at the end of June - more than
the 2011 gross domestic product (GDP) of Iceland.
Others are benefiting too, with the yields FR0010957274=PA
even dropping on the bonds of beleaguered French car maker
Peugeot (PEUP.PA), which has slashed jobs and seen sales tumble.
DOMESTIC SECTORS
Now that the tensions around corporate debt have eased,
investors can start paying more attention to valuations.
Terna, an 'overweight' top pick for JP Morgan whose shares
have jumped over 20 percent since July, has a price to earnings
ratio at 18.6 times, below the utilities sector average of 20.4.
Its earnings per share, dividend yield and return on equity are
double its peers' while its expected net debt will be 2.2 times
greater than its book value in 12 months, according to Thomson
Reuters Datastream
Spanish toll road operator Abertis (ABE.MC), which has been
selling off assets to pay debts and still has 3.4 times
leverage, is rated 'buy' or 'hold' by all but one of the
analysts in the Thomson Reuters Eikon database.
Equity returns and dividend yields are especially key for
investors looking for alternatives to negative real returns on
sovereign government bonds.
The sector mix of the most highly leveraged companies also
plays in their favour in terms of being well-placed to benefit
from ECB bond purchases and any positive feed through into
economic growth and improved risk appetite.
Of the 30 most highly leveraged stocks in the euro zone, 12
are utilities, eight are telecoms and the rest are industrials,
consumer discretionary or consumer staples - all likely to reap
the dividends of any improvement in the euro zone economy.
"The end game is to get government bond yields down, which
would in turn bring the cost of borrowing down for corporates so
they should be beneficiaries," said Kevin Lilley, European
equities fund manager at Old Mutual Asset Managers.
Following the stimulus pledges from the ECB, economists have
turned more upbeat on euro zone gross domestic product (GDP)
growth, raising their forecasts for 2013 to 0.5 percent from 0.3
percent a month ago, according to a Reuters poll EUGDPQ.
Such close links to the fate of the euro zone, its most
struggling member states, its economy and its sovereign bond
yields, does mean that the highly-leveraged companies remain at
risk of being hit anew if thing turn for the worse again.
Ed Shing, strategist at Barclays, said that for such
companies to really outperform, economic improvement would need
to become visible and high 'beta' stocks - the riskier, more
volatile ones which tend to rise and fall in tandem with the
market but in much bigger moves - would need to rally.
But by then, the valuations are likely to be less
attractive, so those willing to take the risk may be better off
going in before the rest of the market catches on to the trade.
Players say the corporate bond markets themselves have
already reached the point where there may not be much further to
go.
"If you want to get exposure to what should benefit the most
from reducing euro zone stress, it’s worth considering the
high-leveraged companies given their sharp underperformance of
the past months," said JP Morgan's Cau.
