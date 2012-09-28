Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ENEA
Poland's No.3 utility said on Thursday its Chief Executive
Maciej Owczarek had resigned from the post due to personal
reasons.
BOGDANKA
Polish coal miner Chief Executive Miroslaw Taras has been
sacked by the board over a row about an audit of procurement
procedures, the company said in a statement on Friday.
ZA PAK
Polish power firm ZE PAK could be valued at between 1.5-3.7
billion zlotys ($0.5-$1.14 billion) in what is set to be the
country's biggest flotation so far this year, market sources
told Reuters on Thursday.
Daily Parkiet quoted a report by one of the bookrunners
saying individual investors may count on a 20-percent discount
in the IPO price.
TUROW
PGE's 2.5 billion zlotys ($773 million) upgrade of
its Turow power plant may be blocked after an appeal by
ecologists was lodged in court, the Polish utility's chief
executive said on Thursday.
MONETARY POLICY ASSUMPTIONS
Poland's central bank to publish its annual monetary policy
assumptions at 0800 GMT.
Q4 DEBT SUPPLY
Poland's finance ministry releases debt supply for the last
three months of the year at 1300 GMT.
CPI EXPECTATIONS
Poland's central bank releases inflation expectations for
September at 1200 GMT.
PSE Operator
Poland's power grid PSE-Operator said on Thursday it had
raised planned expenditure on network development to around 9.9
billion zlotys ($3.1 billion) in the years 2013-2017, to ensure
new sources of generation can be connected as they come
onstream.
S&P ON DEFICIT
Poland's dropping of its deficit target for this year and
next will not affect its stable rating outlook as long as Warsaw
sticks to fiscal consolidation and implements further structural
reforms, credit agency Standard and Poor's analyst said.
