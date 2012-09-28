(Adds detail, shares)

By Douwe Miedema

LONDON, Sept 28 The London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) expects proposals to tighten collateral requirements will reduce net treasury income in its next financial year, the group said on Friday, sending its shares down 8 percent in early trade.

It also said clearing house LCH.Clearnet, which it has agreed to acquire, would have to increase its regulatory capital by between 300 million euros ($385.9 million) and 375 million if the new recommendations were adopted.

The LSE was reacting to advice provided to the European Commission by the European Securities and Markets Authority

(ESMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) for new standards for safety buffers in trading.

"If adopted in their current form, the recommendations will have some implications for (the LSE's) existing wholly owned subsidiary central counterparty, CC&G," the LSE said.

The stock exchange operator expected income from its treasury management activities - which had been elevated because of market uncertainty - would return to more normal levels as investor sentiment improves.

In treasury management, the LSE takes cash collateral on deposit from clients, earning interest on it by investing the money in short-term debt instruments.

In its latest half-year figures, net treasury income was roughly 14 percent of overall income, the LSE said.

The new rules would not materially impact market estimates for net treasury income in the LSE's current financial year ending March 2013, the LSE also said.

The LSE in April agreed a deal with LCH.Clearnet under which it will buy up to 60 percent of the firm in a deal valuing the clearing house at 813 million euros.

Clearing houses, which sit between trading partners, holding cash to be used to refund any firms left out of pocket by a counterparty default, won support from regulators for their performance after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

LSE shares were down 7.8 percent at 945 pence by 0734 GMT.

($1 = 0.7775 euros)

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Steve Slater and David Holmes)

((douwe.miedema@thomsonreuters.com)(+44)(0)(207 542 8793)(Reuters Messaging: douwe.miedema.reuters.com@reuters.net

-- Follow me on Twitter @reutersdouwe)) -- Follow me on Twitter @reutersdouwe)) Keywords: LSE COLLATERAL/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.