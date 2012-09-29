BRIEF-Am castle says new ABL facility commitment letter expires on earlier of July 31
* Am castle & co-new abl facility commitment letter expires on earlier of july 31, 2017, if final definitive documentation not negotiated on/prior to it
DUBAI, Sept 29 Qatar's second-quarter real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.0 percent over the same period in 2011 and by 2.5 percent over the first quarter of 2012, the country's statistics authority said in a press release on Saturday, citing preliminary data.
Nominal second-quarter GDP grew by 11.9 percent on the year, but dipped 1.1 percent on the quarter, Qatar Statistics Authority said.
MOSCOW, June 5 The Russian central bank will consider cutting the key rate by 25 or 50 basis points at its board meeting on June 16, the bank's Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.