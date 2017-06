LONDON Oct 12 Asia's share of South Africa's coal exports of 5.2 million tonnes in September rebounded to 63 percent or 3.3 million tonnes in August, exporters said.

India accounted for 1.7 million tonnes in September, up from 1.6 million in August, while China's share fell to 650,000 tonnes from 890,000 tonnes and 1.9 million tonnes was shipped to the Atlantic market, a sharp fall from August's 2.4 million. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig)