By James Regan and Valentina Caiazzo
PARIS/MILAN, Oct 12 Europe's top semiconductor
maker STMicroelectronics (STM.PA) denied planning a demerger,
saying it had no plans to undo the group's "unity" in response
to a report that it planned a breakup which had sent its shares
up by nearly a fifth.
Bloomberg had reported that STMicro was considering a
reorganisation that could involve it being split up into its
analog and digital businesses, and possibly selling its
struggling mobile phone chip venture.
"STMicroelectronics denies the existence of initiatives
which can compromise the unity of the company," STMicro said in
a brief statement.
A spokesman declined to elaborate on the statement, which
came as the group prepares to unveil a strategic plan in
December to address softer demand and the changing needs of its
customers.
Shares in STMicro pared their earlier gains, trading up 6
percent at 4.655 euros in Paris by 1317 GMT. In Milan, the stock
was up 5.8 percent. The stock was 6.7 percent higher in
pre-market trading in New York (STM.N).
JPMorgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande said the shares had risen
on hopes of splitting the analog and digital businesses as the
former were funding losses at the latter.
"If the two assets were separated, then the analog assets
would find a much higher value due to their profitability,"
Deshpande said. "The investor hope is that a trade buyer would
then fund the losses associated with the digital assets and they
would not be borne by STMicro investors."
NEW PLAN
STMicro shares, which had jumped to a six-month high before
the company's statement, were trading in volumes representing
five times their daily average over the past three months.
STMicro, which makes chips for mobile phones and computers,
said last month it would unveil a plan in December with the aim
of continuing to accelerate its adoption of a new financial
model, "taking into account the changed market environment and
some specific customer dynamics". [ID:nL5E8KE0HC]
Bloomberg cited Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) as a
potential buyer for STMicro's digital assets, which could
include its ST-Ericsson chip joint venture with Ericsson
(ERICb.ST).
The sale would allow the company to focus on its
semiconductors business, the news agency said.
STMicro and Ericsson said on Tuesday they had brought in an
advisor on strategy for ST-Ericsson. [ID:nL3E8L96OT]
ST-Ericsson made an operating loss of $235 million in the
second quarter as it suffered from a collapse in demand for
phones from clients Nokia NOK1V.HE and Sony Ericsson (6758.T)
.
STMicro, which competes with Analog Devices Inc (ADI.O) and
Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O), had said in July that the global
economic environment had weakened.
