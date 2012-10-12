(Corrects date in first paragraph)

LONDON Oct 12 The European Parliament has postponed a vote on strict new capital rules for insurers by four months to March 2013, it said on its website on Friday, raising fresh fears that the new regime's 2014 start date may have to be put back.

"This latest delay renders it effectively impossible to meet the January 2014 deadline," accountancy firm KPMG said in a statement.

Solvency II, aimed at making insurers hold capital in strict proportion to the risks they underwrite, has been held up by wrangling between European governments over how the cash buffer for long-term life insurance contracts should be calculated.

The regime was originally intended to take effect in October 2012, and a further delay has been widely expected since talks over the final draft of the rules were halted last month so that an impact assessment could be carried out. [ID:nL5E8KJIN8]

Insurers previously expressed concern that delaying the parliamentary vote would squeeze an already tight legislative timetable, leaving the industry with insufficient time to comply with the rules by the 2014 implementation date.

The European Commission, which drew up the first draft of Solvency II ten years ago, has not said publicly whether the start date will have to be postponed, despite pressure from insurers and regulators to clarify the timetable.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Goodman)

((myles.neligan@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 7971 818 280)) Keywords: INSURERS SOLVENCYII/DELAY

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.