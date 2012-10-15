Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
GOVERNMENT
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a big programme
of investment on Friday aimed at reviving the spluttering
economy and shoring up support from voters worried that two
decades of uninterrupted growth are coming to an end.
The government also won a parliamentary vote of confidence
that Tusk himself had requested to slap down criticism of how he
is handling the slowing economy.
Poland said it will inject capital into and grant new powers
to its state bank BGK, making it a major investor in the largest
central European economy, in a bid to revive economic growth but
keep fiscal deficits in check at the same time.
OPINION POLLS
Right-wing opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) enjoys the
support of 40 percent of Poles against 35 percent eager to vote
for the ruling liberal-conservatives from the Civic Platform
(PO), a poll by TNS Polska for broadcaster TVP showed.
Another poll, by Millward Brown SMG/KRC for the local
edition of Newsweek, showed that 55 percent of Poles are not
afraid of PiS returning to power, while 34 percent are.
INFLATION, CURRENT ACCOUNT
Poland's statistics office GUS will release inflation data
for September, while the central bank will publish current
account data for August at 1200 GMT.
POLIMEX
Shareholders in beleaguered builder Polimex will
vote on the company's plan to raise around 500 million zlotys on
Monday. The group's largest shareholder, pension fund ING PTE,
proposed an alternative, watered down plan late on Friday.
KOKUSAI
Japan's Kokusai Asset Management, the manager of the
country's biggest mutual fund, said it has added Mexico and
Poland to its $19 billion flagship bond fund in a bid to
diversify its allocations and boost investment returns.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX