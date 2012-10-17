Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

OUTPUT, PPI

Poland's statistics office releases industrial output and producer prices data for September (1200).

TPSA

Poland's top telecom group TPSA cut its guidance for 2012 on Wednesday, citing a deteriorating macroeconomic environment and a slowing mobile market.

BUDIMEX

Construction group Budimex, a unit of Spain's Ferrovial, is in talks to state restructuring agency ARP over aid for its railway unit PNI, which is in bankruptcy protection, Budimex Chief Executive Dariusz Blocher was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1642 Polish zlotys)