* Q3 results should benefit from bond trading pickup

* Spain bad debts, mis-selling charges, euro zone pose risks

* Investors more interested on how banks are restructuring

* Santander, Credit Suisse report Oct. 25, rivals follow

By Sarah White and Steve Slater

LONDON, Oct 19 A month of strong bond trading revenues in September will bring some respite for Europe's banks, although questions over their plans to shrink to become more profitable are likely to dominate third-quarter results in the coming weeks.

Banks are pruning staff and taking a hard look at what business they should continue to do as tougher regulations and weak economies hurt returns, and investors want to see how reforms are taking shape, especially at firms like UBS UBSN.VX, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and HSBC (HSBA.L).

Revenues from the crucial but volatile area of investment banking should be decent as trading kicked into life after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's early August promise he would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.

But bank investors are getting used to nasty shocks, and charges linked to mis-selling scandals and other probes by regulators could bite into earnings and ensure confidence in a lasting recovery stays in short supply.

"The mood is that results are less bad than we thought, rather than very good, although the market feels a lot more constructive," said Gareth Hunt, analyst at Canaccord Genuity.

"That might take the pace off headcount reduction, but if the fourth quarter is bad they'll be back again."

Investment banking revenues for European banks, normally more muted over the summer, should be up 1 percent on the second quarter, and up 34 percent from a year before, according to Credit Suisse analyst Amit Goel.

Wall Street's big names have mostly beaten expectations but struck a cautious tone, typified by Goldman Sachs (GS.N) warning political uncertainty ahead of U.S. elections and amid the euro zone debt crisis was hampering appetite for risk.[ID:nL1E8LG467]

Sturdy bond trading should carry through to their European counterparts, helping big debt houses such as Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Britain's Barclays (BARC.L).

Bond trading has long been a highly lucrative area for investment banks even in tougher times, often accounting for well over half of their revenue.

Revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) should rise 3 percent from the second quarter and income from advisory work should rise 7 percent, but revenue from equities is likely to drop 8 percent, Credit Suisse analysts estimated.

CUTS AHEAD

Such a mixed picture and uncertain outlook will keep Europe's banks under pressure to show they are slashing costs and shrinking bloated balance sheets in a bid to store up more capital, as demanded by regulators.

Investment bank divisions have made widespread layoffs, including more than 1,900 recently at Deutsche Bank, but analysts say more is needed to restore profitability.

Banks remain years away from developing new business models that will produce sustainable profits, according to a report by consultants McKinsey this month.

It said return on equity - a key measure of profitability - fell to 7.6 percent for global banks last year, well short of their 10-12 percent cost of equity. But in Europe the problem is more stark - RoE averaged 5 percent, even after stripping out troubled euro zone countries.

That means banks have to cut thousands more staff and attack costs more aggressively, as well as quit unprofitable product lines. [ID:nL5E8KPDA1]

Many banks say they are taking action. Last month new bosses at Deutsche Bank and Barclays pledged to cut costs more aggressively and streamline operations, while more cuts are expected at UBS under plans to remodel its investment bank.

There is also intense scrutiny on retail and commercial banking activities. Bad loans at Spain's troubled banks hit a record high in August as recession there deepens, and banks across Europe are struggling with weak economies.

These trends could be laid bare on Oct. 25, when both Santander (SAN.MC) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX report. The flow of earnings will pick up the following week, when UBS, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and BBVA (BBVA.MC) report.

While Deutsche Bank may be best placed to benefit from the pick up in bond trading, investors are nervous that its capital is too low in the face of stiffer regulations.

Other problems lurk elsewhere. Barclays this week set aside another 700 million pounds to compensation the mis-selling of insurance to customers, which will slice into profits and raises the prospect that Lloyds (LLOY.L) and RBS will follow suit.

And just a day earlier, France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) said it would take a 2 billion euro loss on the sale of its ailing Greek lender Emporiki, closing a chapter in its dismal investment in the country but showing the impact of the euro zone crisis on the continent's banks. [ID:nL5E8LH3Z1]

Q3 RESULTS/TRADING UPDATE SCHEDULE:

BANK SCHEDULED DATE

Nordea Oct. 24

Credit Suisse Oct. 25

Santander Oct. 25

Deutsche Bank Oct. 30

UBS Oct. 30

Standard Chartered Oct. 30

Barclays Oct. 31

BBVA Oct. 31

Lloyds Nov. 1

RBS Nov. 2

HSBC Nov. 5

BNP Paribas Nov. 7

SocGen Nov. 8

Commerzbank Nov. 8

Credit Agricole Nov. 9

Intesa Sanpaolo Nov. 13

Unicredit Nov. 13

Reporting by Sarah White and Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter

