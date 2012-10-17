LONDON Oct 17 British online gaming company 888
Holdings said it expects its full year earnings to come
in well ahead of market expectations, after a strong third
quarter result.
The group, which operates 888 casino, poker, sport and bingo
brands, on Wednesday said group revenue rose 7 percent to $92
million in the three months to the end of September, helped by
its increasingly popular poker games.
"The final quarter has started positively with average daily
revenues more than 7 percent ahead of the strong fourth quarter
in 2011," said 888 chief executive Brian Mattingley.
"A disciplined approach to our costs, and our analytics
driven marketing spend proving highly efficient, means we now
expect our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortisation (EBITDA) for the full year to be significantly
ahead of current market expectations."
The company is expected to report an average EBITDA of $59.3
million for 2012, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of
10 analysts.
888 said it had 12.5 million casino, poker and sport
registered customer accounts by the end of September, up 24
percent on the same time last year.