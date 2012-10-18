Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
CENTRAL BANK
The central bank releases minutes from the October meeting
of its Monetary Policy Council (MPC). The bank will also publish
voting records from the MPC's rate sitting in September. (1200)
UNEMPLOYMENT
The jobless figure should reach 13 percent by year-end, the
labour minister is quoted as saying by Parkiet.
BGZ
The lender plans to cut its payroll by up to 370 workers,
writes Parkiet.
PGNiG
The Polish gas monopoly reports gas sales at 2.5 bcm in the
third quarter.
