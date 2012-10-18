The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ITALIAN DEBT
Last day of sale for new tranche of linker BTP Italia bond.
Orders for a new inflation-linked BTP Italia bond aimed at
retail investors totalled a whopping 10.2 billion euros ($13.38
billion) after three days of sale, largely surprassing the
results of previous tranches.
EURO ZONE
European leaders will try to bridge deep differences over
plans for a banking union at a summit on Thursday but no
substantial decisions are expected, reviving concerns about
complacency in tackling the three-year-old debt crisis.[ID:
nL5E8LHOU9]
Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Cyprus' long-term
sovereign credit rating to B from BB, further into junk
territory, saying political worries at home have kept the euro
zone nation from hammering out a bailout with international
creditors.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Moody's overnight downgraded the bank's long-term debt and
deposit ratings by two notches to Ba2 from Baa3.
La Stampa said on Thursday that the bank had put out feelers
with UBS for a possible adivsor role in MPS's 1
billion euro capital increase.
UNICREDIT, MEDIOBANCA
The bank does not need another capital increase, CEO
Federico Ghizzoni told Il Messaggero in an interview.
Bank holds board to appoint Luca Cordero di Montezemolo as
Deputy Chairman.
FINMECCANICA
Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi has written a letter to Prime
Minister Mario Monti to request a meeting and appears to be
ready to quit one of his two posts, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Thursday.
MEDIASET
Italy's No.1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset has delayed
the board meeting to approve its nine-month results by one week
to Nov. 13, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company will appoint Stefano Sala, executive at an
Italian subsidiary of WPP, as new head of its Publitalia
80 advertising agency in January, as the group seeks to revive
its advertising sales which have been strongly hit during the
crisis, MF reported.
MID AND SMALL CAPS
* MAIRE TECNIMONT
The engineering company said Enel's Endesa Chile
has decided to start proceedings to enforce all existing bank
guarantees ($94 millions) securing the work execution of a
thermoelectric plant in Chile, on claims the consortium of which
Tecnimont is part is responsible for delays in the contract.
DMAIL
The company said none of its main shareholders had expressed
an intention to subscribe to its capital increase nor any
conceret interest had been expressed by a third party.
As a result, an extraordinary shareholder meeting to be held
on Oct. 26, 29 and 30 could resolve for the liquidation of the
company, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.