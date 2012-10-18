(Adds details and analyst quotes, previous New York)

* Shares off 17 pct in Tel Aviv, 12 pct in pre-market Nasdaq trade

* Analyst: Q4 outlook weaker than expected

JERUSALEM, Oct 18 Shares in chip designer Mellanox Technologies MLNX.TA fell 17 percent in Tel Aviv on Thursday after the company, despite reporting record third quarter revenue and profit, offered an outlook for the end of the year that disappointed investors.

Israel-based Mellanox (MLNX.O) issued its quarterly results late on Wednesday after markets closed. It was trading down 17 percent to 322.8 shekels in Tel Aviv while in pre-market trade on Nasdaq, the stock was down 12.1 percent to $86.30.

The company posted record earnings excluding one-time items of $1.37 per diluted share in the third quarter, up from 34 cents a year earlier while revenue surged 129.6 percent to $156.5 million.

But its forecast for the fourth quarter was "significantly weaker than expected", said Harel Finance analyst Rami Rozen, who lowered his price target to $100 from $110.

According to Rozen, Mellanox told analysts on a conference call it expects to earn $1.07 a share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $148 million.

The drop in comparison with the third quarter is expected, Rozen said, because some large, one-time projects that happened in the third quarter will not be repeated. But he said Mellanox has a "good business momentum" and will continue to have double-digit growth during 2013.

"In our opinion, the decline in the share is 'overshooting' and creates an opportunity to increase exposure at comfortable prices," he said.

Mellanox makes InfiniBand products that allows databases, servers and computers to talk with one another. It has more than 85 percent of that market, which competes with another interconnect technology called Ethernet where the company is a small player.

Mellanox stock quadrupled in value since January, reaching a high of $120 in September.

In an interview with Reuters last month, Chairman and CEO Eyal Waldman said the company has been approached several times by potential buyers, but that he wanted to remain independent for now. [nL5E8KBER1]

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: MELLANOX SHARES/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.