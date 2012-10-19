(Adds market regulator probe, financier's statement)

MILAN Oct 19 Shares in Italy's RCS Mediagroup (RCSM.MI), the publisher of influential daily Corriere della Sera, climbed more than 10 percent on Friday after an Italian financier offered to buy a 5.1 percent stake at a 130-percent premium.

Proto Organization, a consultancy firm headed by little-known financier Alessandro Proto, said in a statement it had offered to buy the whole of the RCS stake held by the Benetton family for 3 euros per share.

Proto acknowledged the Benetton family had always dismissed the idea of selling its stake but said this was before a recent change in management at the Benetton group, best known for its retail chain selling colourful clothing.

"If their intention... should remain that of continuing to be RCS shareholders we will look for other paths to increase our position," Proto said.

Benetton declined to comment.

Earlier this month Proto said it represented four investors who bought a combined stake of 2.8 percent in RCS, but a source close to market watchdog Consob said on Friday the regulator was still making checks on whether this was true.

Proto said he had given all the necessary information to Consob.

At 1428 GMT RCS shares were up 13.3 percent at 1.47 euros after being briefly suspended for excessive gains.

Traders said that while it was not clear what Proto's real intentions were, his statements had added fresh spice to a looming power struggle at loss-making RCS.

Proto's interest in RCS comes after the head of luxury shoemaker Tod's (TOD.MI) Diego Della Valle said on Sept. 18 he had increased his stake in the company to 8.7 percent.

Della Valle's move was seen as an open challenge to the company's controlling group of shareholders, which include some of Italy's best known corporate names - among them investment bank Mediobanca, Fiat's FIA.MI Agnelli family, retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and leading insurer Generali (GASI.MI).

Those investors together control 58 percent of the company, but if Della Valle and other shareholders could put together a combined stake of 30 percent they would have a veto power on any strategic decisions.

RCS's balance sheet is under pressure because of writedowns on Spanish operations and is thought by analysts to need a capital injection of 400 million euros ($524 million).

Intesa Sanpaolo supervisory board chairman Giovanni Bazoli said on Friday he believed there would be a capital increase, a prospect that could also lead to a reshuffle of the shareholder structure.

Ownership of a significant stake in RCS is seen by many as a gateway to Italy's business elite. The publisher has been at the centre of stake-building battles before.

In 2006, little-known property developer Stefano Ricucci built up a 20-percent stake in RCS before being arrested for alleged fraud and market manipulation.

($1 = 0.7638 euros)

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Cowell)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com)(+39.0266129695)(Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: RCS PROTO/BENETTON

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.