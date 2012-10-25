By Paola Arosio and Lisa Jucca

MILAN Oct 25 Italy's deep economic crisis and unstable political situation are forcing Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) to loosen a long-standing grip on its home turf and seek a greater presence abroad.

As Italy's top investment bank braces for a shareholder meeting on Saturday, several insiders said shrinking profits - and a technocrat government less beneficient than previous administrations - were pushing the bank to rethink its role.

Founded in the aftermath of World War Two by legendary Italian banker Enrico Cuccia, Mediobanca has been instrumental in shaping the country's business landscape.

It still sits at the centre of a maze of cross-shareholdings which allows it to wield power over some of Italy's biggest companies.

For Chief Executive Alberto Nagel, forging a credible business plan may be crucial for his survival after magistrates put him under investigation in a probe into the rescue of insolvent insurer and key investor Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI.

"Mediobanca has a problem of strategy. It needs to figure out its role in the future," said one insider. "It is time to change. It is impossible to continue like that."

The bank - which will also this weekend report first-quarter earnings following a 78 percent slump in last year's net profit to 80.9 million euros ($104.9 million) - may be asked for details on what it sees as the best way forward.

But talks on strategy will kick off only in mid-November and a new business plan may not be ready until spring, insiders say.

Even though most shareholders agree the bank needs to change, views differ on where exactly it should be going.

Some investors prize diversification and more foreign exposure. Others would like it to focus on its core skill: its advisory business.

"Mediobanca is a bit too local. It should have a larger foreign footprint," said a senior Italian banker. "There is ... a feeling that its room to manoeuvre is limited by the many conflicts of interest and the fact that investors ... disagree."

Mediobanca is controlled by a range of Italian and foreign investors which together own 42 percent of the bank. As Italy's leading investment bank, Mediobanca is often acting as advisor to its shareholders. And competitor UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is its top investor with a stake of 8.7 percent.

Controlling stakes in Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI), leading publisher RCS Mediagroup (RCSM.MI) and in the parent of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) give it a dominant role in some of Italy's hottest financial issues.

BRANCHING OUT

Nagel, put at the helm of Mediobanca in 2007, has been attempting to turn it into an international universal lender.

Under his leadership the bank expanded into France, Germany, Spain and Britain. Foreign revenue now represents 30 percent of the investment banking business and 20 percent of its loan book.

Nagel's masterstroke, however, was to branch out into retail banking before the global financial crisis. Its Che Banca! commercial arm allowed Mediobanca to survive a shutdown of the euro zone wholesale banking market last year. Retail deposits and retail bonds now cover 60 percent of the bank's funding.

Several sources close to the board said, however, that such a transformation needs to accelerate as Mediobanca lacks critical mass in the United States and is absent from Asia.

"The bank needs to be further internationalised while paying attention not to make any mistakes. Expanding the presence abroad is a must," said a senior source close to the board.

Insiders also say the bank will have to seek ways to reduce or even cut its ties with Generali and other key investment holdings, partly due to upcoming changes on capital requirements imposed by the Basel III regime.

Under the new rules, keeping Mediobanca's 13.2 percent stake in Generali could knock off between 300 and 350 basis points from the bank's prized 11.5 percent Core Tier 1 ratio unless more capital is generated through earnings.

"There will not be a spin-off of strategic assets, although they will certainly be downsized. This will be seen as positive by investors, who do not like conglomerates," brokerage Equita said in a recent research note.

Nagel's plans will nevertheless be scrutinised by its main shareholders and may be key to his keeping the bank's top job.

"Mediobanca is rethinking its mission. Let it think," said Federico Ghizzoni, CEO of Mediobanca's No.1 investor UniCredit, in an interview with Italian daily Il Messaggero.

"Then, when the time is right, shareholders will assess the validity of the plan proposed by the management and will take stock."

($1 = 0.7711 euros)

