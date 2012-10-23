(This story first appeared on IFR Markets.com)
By Christopher Langner and Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Some Asian fixed-income investors are
grappling with how to hedge high-beta portfolios on the eve of
the implementation of a ban on naked shorting of European
sovereign CDS.
Until March this year, using European CDS bets to offset
potential losses from a drop in prices of Asian high-yield bonds
had become a fairly popular strategy. However, since regulators
in Europe said they were banning the practice from November 1,
many of those bets were unwound.
Asia is not alone in unwinding these positions. Liquidity in
EU sovereign credit default swaps has cratered ahead of the
controversial EU ban of outright short positions. The net
notional outstanding of EU sovereign CDS has plummeted to
USD112bn, its lowest level since records began, from more than
USD140bn when the eurozone crisis intensified last year.
Credit experts see it as a direct result of the new rules
that prohibit outright shorts via sovereign bonds or CDS, which
were voted into law on March 25 this year. Dealers predict the
rules will also kill off the Markit's SovX Western Europe index,
which has seen volumes tail off dramatically during the past
year.
Dealers have complained that much confusion remains over the
application of what they see as an unnecessary ban, and predict
that clients will sit on the sidelines rather than risk falling
foul of the new regulations.
"The regulations are causing a natural compression in
notionals right now as people get their heads around the
relatively fluid developments from the regulators," said one
head of sovereign CDS trading at a European bank. "The market
will and should err on the defensive side - the last thing
anyone wants is to appear on the front of the newspaper accused
of flouting the rules."
The rules are complex for sovereign CDS users. Hedges will
have to pass both a quantitative test (showing 70% correlation
between an investor's exposure and the price of the sovereign
debt in question) and qualitative tests, which are supposed to
demonstrate a "meaningful correlation" using "appropriate data".
Dealers indicate investors may turn to shorting bonds instead,
where it is easier to demonstrate compliance with the new rules.
"Nobody knows what 'meaningful' means in practice - it's not
at all clear," said one legal and regulatory expert at a US
bank. "ESMA were supposed to just put the meat on the bones of
the regulation but they've over-stretched themselves and made it
more restrictive."
Dealers say they have now received their market-making
exemptions for the ban. However, investors will be more
restricted in their use of sovereign CDS than before. In
particular, sovereign CDS as proxy hedges or for sovereign
cross-border exposures will no longer be allowed.
"Our conversations with market participants indicate that
most are still unprepared for [the new rules]," wrote JP Morgan
credit analysts in a recent research report.
Indeed, Asian investors were not only unsure about what to
do with their remaining European CDS bets, they were also
grappling with how to hedge high-beta bonds in their portfolio
against any new potential eurozone crises. One manager for a
macro fund said he would probably short the German stock index
or go long Bunds to offset potential losses from
higher-correlated Asian credit holdings.
A FICC salesperson said, however, that the move could have a
positive effect for Asian CDS. She suggested that some of the
European funds could start placing their naked bets into Asia
CDS and indices, which could drive some of the flow this way.
In fact, she said trading in Asian CDS has been mostly
buying in the past couple of months. The numbers of Depository
and Trust Clearing Corporation seem to back the idea that some
of the money that was parked in European CDS is coming to Asia.
According to the Trade Information Warehouse of the DTCC,
last week the net notional outstanding in the Asia iTraxx IG
ex-Japan Series 18 had risen to USD2bn from just USD411.7m a
month before. Meanwhile, the net notional of the iTraxx SovX
Western Europe Series 7 had dropped to USD550.9m from USD626.9m
a month before.
While some investors will welcome the additional liquidity
in the Asia CDS index, this also means that its correlation to
market events in the West will increase. And those investors who
would like to perhaps offset any moves in the Asia index with,
say some EU exposure, will not be able to - at least it will not
be straightforward.
