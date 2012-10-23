(This story first appeared on IFR Markets.com)

By Christopher Langner and Christopher Whittall

LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Some Asian fixed-income investors are grappling with how to hedge high-beta portfolios on the eve of the implementation of a ban on naked shorting of European sovereign CDS.

Until March this year, using European CDS bets to offset potential losses from a drop in prices of Asian high-yield bonds had become a fairly popular strategy. However, since regulators in Europe said they were banning the practice from November 1, many of those bets were unwound.

Asia is not alone in unwinding these positions. Liquidity in EU sovereign credit default swaps has cratered ahead of the controversial EU ban of outright short positions. The net notional outstanding of EU sovereign CDS has plummeted to USD112bn, its lowest level since records began, from more than USD140bn when the eurozone crisis intensified last year.

Credit experts see it as a direct result of the new rules that prohibit outright shorts via sovereign bonds or CDS, which were voted into law on March 25 this year. Dealers predict the rules will also kill off the Markit's SovX Western Europe index, which has seen volumes tail off dramatically during the past year.

Dealers have complained that much confusion remains over the application of what they see as an unnecessary ban, and predict that clients will sit on the sidelines rather than risk falling foul of the new regulations.

"The regulations are causing a natural compression in notionals right now as people get their heads around the relatively fluid developments from the regulators," said one head of sovereign CDS trading at a European bank. "The market will and should err on the defensive side - the last thing anyone wants is to appear on the front of the newspaper accused of flouting the rules."

The rules are complex for sovereign CDS users. Hedges will have to pass both a quantitative test (showing 70% correlation between an investor's exposure and the price of the sovereign debt in question) and qualitative tests, which are supposed to demonstrate a "meaningful correlation" using "appropriate data". Dealers indicate investors may turn to shorting bonds instead, where it is easier to demonstrate compliance with the new rules.

"Nobody knows what 'meaningful' means in practice - it's not at all clear," said one legal and regulatory expert at a US bank. "ESMA were supposed to just put the meat on the bones of the regulation but they've over-stretched themselves and made it more restrictive."

Dealers say they have now received their market-making exemptions for the ban. However, investors will be more restricted in their use of sovereign CDS than before. In particular, sovereign CDS as proxy hedges or for sovereign cross-border exposures will no longer be allowed.

"Our conversations with market participants indicate that most are still unprepared for [the new rules]," wrote JP Morgan credit analysts in a recent research report.

Indeed, Asian investors were not only unsure about what to do with their remaining European CDS bets, they were also grappling with how to hedge high-beta bonds in their portfolio against any new potential eurozone crises. One manager for a macro fund said he would probably short the German stock index or go long Bunds to offset potential losses from higher-correlated Asian credit holdings.

A FICC salesperson said, however, that the move could have a positive effect for Asian CDS. She suggested that some of the European funds could start placing their naked bets into Asia CDS and indices, which could drive some of the flow this way.

In fact, she said trading in Asian CDS has been mostly buying in the past couple of months. The numbers of Depository and Trust Clearing Corporation seem to back the idea that some of the money that was parked in European CDS is coming to Asia.

According to the Trade Information Warehouse of the DTCC, last week the net notional outstanding in the Asia iTraxx IG ex-Japan Series 18 had risen to USD2bn from just USD411.7m a month before. Meanwhile, the net notional of the iTraxx SovX Western Europe Series 7 had dropped to USD550.9m from USD626.9m a month before.

While some investors will welcome the additional liquidity in the Asia CDS index, this also means that its correlation to market events in the West will increase. And those investors who would like to perhaps offset any moves in the Asia index with, say some EU exposure, will not be able to - at least it will not be straightforward. (Reporting By Christopher Langner and Christopher Whittall)