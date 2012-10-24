OSLO, Oct 24 Norway's Telenor reported
the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) by division for the third
quarter.
The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier
and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of
Norwegian crowns).
Q3 2012 Forecast* Q3 2011
NORWAY:
Revenues 6,439 6,291 6,297
EBITDA 2,972 2,704 2,699
SWEDEN
Revenues 2,716 2,584 2,432
EBITDA 805 648 663
DENMARK
Revenues 1,330 1,415 1,713
EBITDA 307 300 479
HUNGARY
Revenues 1,060 1,044 1,186
EBITDA 321 366 448
SERBIA
Revenues 720 685 779
EBITDA 284 275 326
MONTENEGRO
Revenues 194 165 198
EBITDA 110 74 105
DTAC
Revenues 3,998 4,012 3,577
EBITDA 1,270 1,256 1,281
DIGI
Revenues 2,997 3,083 2,766
EBITDA 1,349 1,443 1,296
GRAMEENPHONE
Revenues 1,660 1,730 1,676
EBITDA 857 923 972
PAKISTAN
Revenues 1,373 1,427 1,252
EBITDA 486 554 450
UNINOR INDIA
Revenues 863 1,079 837
EBITDA -408 -432 -849
BROADCAST
Revenues 1,629 1,721 1,708
EBITDA 550 511 516
OTHER UNITS
Revenues 1,165 1,122 1,150
EBITDA -102 -116 -95
ELIMINATIONS
Revenues -891 -853 -941
EBITDA -3 -8 -1
TOTAL REVENUES 25,253 25,470 24,631
TOTAL EBITDA, REPORTED 8,796 8,536 8,292
NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor
ASA.
(*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of
18 analysts
