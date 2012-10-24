OSLO, Oct 24 Norway's Telenor reported the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) by division for the third quarter. The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of Norwegian crowns). Q3 2012 Forecast* Q3 2011 NORWAY: Revenues 6,439 6,291 6,297 EBITDA 2,972 2,704 2,699 SWEDEN Revenues 2,716 2,584 2,432 EBITDA 805 648 663 DENMARK Revenues 1,330 1,415 1,713 EBITDA 307 300 479 HUNGARY Revenues 1,060 1,044 1,186 EBITDA 321 366 448 SERBIA Revenues 720 685 779 EBITDA 284 275 326 MONTENEGRO Revenues 194 165 198 EBITDA 110 74 105 DTAC Revenues 3,998 4,012 3,577 EBITDA 1,270 1,256 1,281 DIGI Revenues 2,997 3,083 2,766 EBITDA 1,349 1,443 1,296 GRAMEENPHONE Revenues 1,660 1,730 1,676 EBITDA 857 923 972 PAKISTAN Revenues 1,373 1,427 1,252 EBITDA 486 554 450 UNINOR INDIA Revenues 863 1,079 837 EBITDA -408 -432 -849 BROADCAST Revenues 1,629 1,721 1,708 EBITDA 550 511 516 OTHER UNITS Revenues 1,165 1,122 1,150 EBITDA -102 -116 -95 ELIMINATIONS Revenues -891 -853 -941 EBITDA -3 -8 -1 TOTAL REVENUES 25,253 25,470 24,631 TOTAL EBITDA, REPORTED 8,796 8,536 8,292 NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor ASA. (*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of 18 analysts (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)