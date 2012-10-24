* Credit Suisse progress on 15.6 bln Sfr capital plan in focus

* Own-debt charges of roughly 1 bln Sfr expected to mar Q3

* Q3 net profit seen at 370 mln Sfr vs 683 mln Sfr year-ago

* No further dramatic restructuring expected

* Expected to benefit from trading uptick

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, Oct 24 Credit Suisse CSGN.VX is expected to report a near halving in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hit by losses on the value of its own debt and restructuring charges as the Swiss bank moves to bolster its capital.

Tighter capital rules and a dearth of deals are forcing many investment banks to slash costs, and the eurozone crisis has pushed banks to cut back even more, even as third-quarter results look set to benefit from better trading income in September. [ID:nL5E8LGSII]

U.S. investment banks including JPMorgan & Co (JPM.N) set an upbeat tone with recent quarterly results but European rivals will not necessarily follow suit without dramatically scaling back costs to preserve profits, according to Nomura analyst Jon Peace. [ID:nL1E8LC2NJ] [ID:nL1E8LI2WE] [ID:nL1E8LF4H1]

Zurich-based Credit Suisse may prove the exception.

Analysts do not expect the bank to announce further dramatic spending cuts and layoffs, unlike crosstown rival UBS UBSN.VX which is expected to downsize again when it reports on Oct. 30. [ID:nL5E8LO22O]

"We do not expect new cost cutting plans at Credit Suisse, given that at the second-quarter stage the bank increased its cost saving target from 1.5 billion to 2.5 billion Swiss francs," Deutsche Bank analyst Matt Spick said. He rates Credit Suisse at 'buy'.

Credit Suisse is selling prime Zurich real estate, issuing convertible bonds and upping a cost-cutting goal as part of a raft of measures announced in July to raise capital at the urging of the Swiss central bank.[ID:nL6E8IICF9]

The bank is expected to provide an update on progress made on that programme, which may include dismantling its sub-scale asset management unit and integrating it into its larger private bank and investment bank. [ID:nL5E8KPDEQ]

Credit Suisse is also expected to reiterate a return-on-equity target of more than 15 percent "over the cycle". Credit Suisse's ROE stood at 9.2 percent in the second quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect third-quarter net profit to fall 46 percent to 370 million francs, including roughly 1 billion in credit losses. [ID:nL5E8LNEA6]

Banks can record gains if the value of their debt falls, since it becomes theoretically cheaper to repurchase it, and conversely book losses if the value of the debt rises.

In investment banking, Credit Suisse could mirror healthy September fixed-income trading seen at U.S. rivals thanks to the Swiss bank's traditional strength in high-yield debt and residential mortgage-backed securities, according to analysts.

In private banking, analysts are more cautious, given a lull that typically hits the summer months. Inflows, forecast by analysts at 7.3 billion francs in the Reuters poll, are likely to be held back by Credit Suisse's recent integration of boutique subsidiary Clariden Leu to save costs.

($1 = 0.9331 Swiss francs)

(Editing by David Cowell)

