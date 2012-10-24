Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
TPSA
The Polish unit of France Telecom confirmed on
Wednesday it closed the third quarter with consolidated net
profit down by almost a fifth year-on-year to 307 million zlotys
($96.5 million).
GAZ-SYSTEM
Poland's gas network operator Gaz-System is considering
bulding a gas link with Germany but it is too early to give any
details, the company's chief executive Jan Chadam told
Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview.
ASSECO POLAND
Shareholders at Eastern Europe's top software maker voted on
Tuesday to add two new members to ist supervisory board, as
pension funds wanted more control over the company.
EKO HOLDING
Private equity fund Advent International secured almost 59
percent in the Polish retailer in its 272-milion zloty takeover
bid which runs out on Monday and was sweetened three times
already to fend off rival fund Mid Europa Partners, EKO and
Advent said in statements.
FIDELITY ON POLISH DEBT
Rally on Polish bonds should persist on a back of rate cuts
expectations and moderate economic growth, head of fixed income
department at Fidelity Worldwide Investments, Kevin Loo, told
Daily Gazeta Prawna in an interview.
SPENDING RULE
Warsaw dropped plans to implement a new spending rule for
local governments according to which an overall debt of local
governments couldn't breach 10.5 billion zlotys anually, the
finance ministry's chief economist, Ludwik Kotecki, told
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
PGNIG
Polish gas monopoly PGNiG cut its oil and gas
output targets for this and next year over delays at its Norway
operations, the state-controlled group said.
