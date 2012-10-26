The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALIAN DEBT
The Treasury sells up to 4 billion euros of CTZs and BTPeis.
FINMECCANICA
Ratings agency Moody's cut on Thursday the credit strength
of Italian state-controlled defence and aerospace group
Finmeccanica to one notch above junk to reflect a downgrade of
Italy's sovereign debt earlier this year.
LUXOTTICA
Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium
eyewear maker, expects a positive 2013 after reporting a healthy
rise in profits thanks to strong sales in North America, its
main market, and the first signs of recovery in southern Europe.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The president of foundation Compagnia San Paolo, Intesa's
biggest shareholder, said Giovanni Bazoli should continue as
chairman, il Sole 24 Ore reported. "As far as I'm concerned our
chairman musty be him," the paper cited Sergio Chiamparino as
saying. Bazoli has not said if he will accept another mandate.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Generali's Swiss asset BSI is being eyed by Japanese banks
like Mitsubishi Bank and Sumitomo, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The
Singapore sovereign fund has also been sounded out, il Sole
added.
TELECOM ITALIA
The executive chairman Franco Bernabe should present a
detailed report on the spinoff of the network to the board on
Nov. 9, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
UNICREDIT
Antonio Maria Marocco is in pole position to become chairman
of the CTR Foundation which owns over 5 percent of UniCredit, La
Stampa said.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The Bank of Italy has visited the bank to check the new
management is pressing ahead with measures to put the bank on a
sounder footing, La Stampa said citing financial sources.
GUCCI
Gucci, the Italian fashion brand owned by French group PPR
, said trading had become tougher and competition
fierce in China's largest cities.
COMPANIES REPORTING RESULTS
Piaggio, Snam
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................