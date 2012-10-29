Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MILLENNIUM

Poland's medium-sized Millennium Bank earned 125 million zlotys in the third quarter, more than expected.

BONDS

Poland will price its five-year Samurai bond issue on Friday, IFR reported on Monday. This would be Poland's first bond issue in Japan since May.

TREASURY

Poland's Treasury Ministry ordered a review of costs and investments in state-owned companies, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote.

PKN

Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen may look for a Canadian or American partner in the company's search for unconventional sources of gas and oil, also abroad, daily Rzeczpospolita quotes PKN chief executive as saying.

PAK

Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, a media mogul, said he would not sell stakes in utility company PAK, which is about to be floated on the Warsaw bourse, daily Puls Biznesu wrote.

According to the daily, Solorz-Zak does not tie debt of his media group Polsat Cyfrowy with paying off the debt of his telecom operator Polkomtel.

($1 = 3.1976 Polish zlotys)