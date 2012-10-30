Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
SAMURAI BONDS
Poland issues final price guidance on a 5-year Samurai bond
at 65 basis points above midswaps, the tight end of an earlier
range of 65-69 basis points, Thomson Reuters news and market
analysis service IFR reports.
BRE BANK
The Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank,
reports a 9 percent drop in third-quarter earnings, as expected,
due to souring loans on the back of an economic slowdown.
LOTOS
The refiner posts higher-than-expected profit thanks to
higher refining margins and a stronger zloty, which reduced its
foreign-denominated debt.
LUX MED
Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners has launched the
sale of the medical services group, writes Dziennik.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer raised its 2012 full-year net
profit forecast by lower-than-expected 25 percent to 4.74
billion zlotys.
ZE PAK
The Polish utility makes its debut on the Warsaw bourse on
Tuesday, after the state sold its 50-percent stake in the
company in the initial public offering (IPO).
