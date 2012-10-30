FRANKFURT Oct 30 Shares in Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz (ALVG.DE), rose 3.1 percent on Tuesday after it increased its 2012 operating profit target and as storm Sandy appeared to have caused less damage in the United States than feared.

Allianz's stock was the second-biggest gainer on Germany's blue chip DAX .GDAXI index at 1020 GMT and also outpaced a 1.2 percent rise on the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index .SXIP.

Late on Monday the insurer posted a preliminary operating profit of 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in the third quarter on the back of what it said was better-than-expected performance in all business segments, especially asset management. [ID:nWEA6059]

It said full year operating profit would exceed 9 billion euros, up from a previous target of 8.2 billion, plus or minus 500 million euros.

"Allianz indicates that the new guidance does not yet take into account possible losses from Hurricane Sandy," said Thorsten Wenzel, a DZ Bank analyst, in a note to clients.

"However, assuming that the current insured loss estimate for Sandy from

(risk modelling agency) EQECAT of $5-10 billion is correct, we do not expect negative impact on the new guidance," Wenzel said.

As Sandy approached the U.S. coast on Monday investors had sold insurance shares. But the sector and broader market saw a modest rally after Sandy came ashore as a "post-tropical cyclone," meaning it still packed hurricane-force winds but did not have the characteristics of a tropical storm. [ID:nL3E8LU1TN]

Allianz said net profit would not rise as much as operating earnings as it restructured its financial portfolio, leading JP Morgan analyst Michael Huttner to predict the insurer would keep its dividend for 2012 unchanged at 4.50 euros per share.

($1 = 0.7749 euros)

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

