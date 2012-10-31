* Funds increase allocations of North American bonds
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japanese fund managers pushed
their allocation for euro zone bonds to the highest level in 10
months as yields stabilised, but cut their overall exposure to
bonds from last month's record high as risk appetite revived, a
Reuters poll found.
A survey of 10 Japan-based fund managers, polled between
Oct. 17 and 24, showed allocations for euro zone bonds against
those from other regions up at 22.2 percent, the highest rate
since December 2011.
"We believe the ECB's commitment to purchase Southern
European government bonds regardless of their rating strongly
underscores the downside of the asset class," said Yoshino Akio,
chief economist at Amundi Japan.
Bond yields in highly indebted Spain have come down since
hitting euro-era highs in late July, but remain rewarding enough
to entice yield-hungry Japanese investors, who reduced their
holdings of domestic debt to a 10-month low of 38.2 percent.
In another sign of improved risk appetite, bond allocations
versus other asset classes dropped to 52.2 percent from a record
high of 53.3 percent in September, while equity allocations
inched up to 41.2 percent from 39.2 percent last month.
"There’s still little space to be optimistic about the
global economy, but there are signs that the problems are
bottoming out," said Kenichi Kubo, senior fund manager at Tokio
Marine Asset Management.
However, equity allocations remain below last year's average
of 44.4 percent and 45.7 percent in 2010, while bond allocations
are still at their second-highest level since the survey began
in 1995.
"The flight to quality is still continuing, and it is hard
to see when that situation will reverse," said one fund manager
who declined to be identified.
"However, interest rates are beginning to go up...I also
expect the yen to ease slightly, although it will take some time
before it makes a move like back in February," he continued,
referring to the currency weakening to 84.17 yen to the dollar
on March 15 from 76 yen on Feb. 1.
The yen softened to a four-month low of 80.36 against the
dollar on Oct. 26 due to improved risk appetite on strong U.S.
data, signs that the pace of China's slowdown is dropping, and
expectations of further easing from the Bank of Japan.
Helped by the more attractive exchange rate, which increases
exporters' overseas revenues once repatriated, as well as
investors paring back their pessimistic expectations of a poor
earnings season, the Nikkei .N225 gained 6.9 percent between
Oct. 12 and 26.
EQUITIES EXPOSURE UP
Despite that, fund managers cut their exposure to Japanese
equities to a five-month low, while bumping up their holdings of
shares from the rest of Asia to 11.5 percent, the highest level
since April and well above 2011's average of 8.4 percent.
The Japanese benchmark is just 4.6 percent up on the year,
trailing gains in U.S. and European markets, with the S&P 500
.SPX up 12.3 percent on the year and the Euro STOXX 600
gaining 10.8 percent.
"Reflecting the sour diplomatic relations with China,
Japanese stocks are not doing so well. It seems likely they will
hit a 2 to 3-year low in November," said Yoshino of Amundi
Japan.
A territorial spat with China over disputed islands led to
riots in China in September, forcing Japanese firms to
temporarily close their factories and stores there, further
threatening revenues already hit by slowing demand in Japan's
biggest export market.
Although the full fallout from the incident is yet to be
reflected on company's balance sheets, concern about the impact
of a global slowdown meant the quarterly earnings season began
in late October on expectations of a slew of forecast cuts.
Sixty-three percent of the 27 Nikkei companies that had
reported as of Monday undershot market expectations, according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine. That compared with 54 percent in
the previous quarter.
However, there was a slight change in sentiment from
September's consensus that the U.S. Federal Reserve's launch of
its third round of bond buying could counter a global slowdown.
"Continued easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve is
offsetting downward forecast revisions, and data from China has
taken a turn for the better," said a fund manager who wished to
remain anonymous.
Fund managers increased the weighting of U.S. and Canadian
bonds in their debt portfolios to 25.3 percent in October from
24.1 percent the previous month.
