LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Portuguese bank Banco Espirito Santo (BES) has attracted demand of more than EUR2bn for its three-year senior unsecured bond.

Guidance has been revised to 6.125% area from initial indications of 6.25% area on the back of the strong investor interest.

Lead managers BES, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and UBS are to close books no later than 1145GMT. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Julian Baker)