BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Portuguese bank Banco Espirito Santo (BES) has attracted demand of more than EUR2bn for its three-year senior unsecured bond.
Guidance has been revised to 6.125% area from initial indications of 6.25% area on the back of the strong investor interest.
Lead managers BES, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and UBS are to close books no later than 1145GMT. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Julian Baker)
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.