BUCHAREST Nov 1 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
JUSTICE
Romania's justice ministry is expected to announce a new
chief prosecutor and a new head of the DNA anti-corruption
prosecuting office in a news conference on Thursday from 0800
GMT. Agerpres
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES
Romania's central bank is expected to release foreign
exchange reserves for October.
ROMANIA PAYS HIGH PRICE FOR 7-YEAR EUROBONDS
Romania sold 1.5 billion euros worth of 7-year Eurobonds,
the leads said on Wednesday, the country's third foreign issue
this year which analysts said bolstered its funding buffer but
came at a high price.
CEE MARKETS
The Czech crown led central European currencies lower on
Wednesday as the country's shrinking manufacturing sector
prompted investors to sell before an interest rate decision on
Thursday.
ROMANIA SETS NOV 15 DEADLINE FOR OTC POWER PLATFORM DRAFT
PLAN
Romania's energy regulator has set a Nov. 15 deadline to
finish drafting documents to launch an over-the-counter
electricity trading platform, the economy ministry said on
Wednesday, after all brokered deals stopped in September due to
a new law.
ENEL KEEN ON TAKING STAKE IN TAP PIPELINE
Italy's biggest power utility Enel is keen for a
stake in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project that aims to
pump Azeri gas to Europe, CEO Fulvio Conti said on Wednesday.
METRO EYES PIECEMEAL SALE OF REAL OPS - SOURCES
Germany's Metro is considering splitting the
international side of its Real hypermarkets into separate
country units to make a potential sale of the division easier,
sources told Reuters.
PETROM
Romania does not plan anymore to sell a 10 percent stake it
holds in top oil and gas firm Petrom, President
Traian Basescu said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
BRD
The central bank approved Philipp Lhotte as the new CEO and
president of Romania's largest listed bank BRD.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 6
WIND
Czech utility CEZ is in advanced talks to buy
new wind energy projects in Romania, said Martin Pacovsky, CEZ
director in charge of external investments.
Evenimentul Zilei, Page 8
