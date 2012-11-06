* EU to accept concessions from Apple, publishers-sources
* Critics say current system stops Apple being undercut
(Adds Commission, lawyer comments)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 6 European Union regulators are to
end an antitrust probe into e-book prices by accepting an offer
by Apple (AAPL.O) and four publishers to ease price restrictions
on Amazon (AMZN.O), two sources said on Tuesday.
The decision hands online retailer Amazon (AMZN.O) victory
in its attempt to sell e-books cheaper than its rivals in the
fast-growing market that publishers hope will boost revenue and
increase customer numbers.
Apple and the publishers offered in September to let
retailers set their own prices or discounts for a period of two
years, and also to suspend "most-favoured nation" contracts for
five years.
Such clauses bar Simon & Schuster (CBS.N), News Corp.
(NWSA.O) unit HarperCollins, Lagardere SCA's (LAGA.PA) Hachette
Livre and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck, the owner of
German company Macmillan, from making deals with rival retailers
to sell e-books more cheaply than Apple.
The agreements, which critics say prevent Amazon and other
retailers from undercutting Apple's charges, sparked an
investigation by the European Commission in December last year.
Pearson Plc's (PSON.L) Penguin group, which is also under
investigation, did not take part in the offer.
The EU antitrust authority, which in September asked for
feedback from rivals and consumers about the proposal, has not
asked for more concessions, said one of sources.
"The Commission is likely to accept the offer and announce
its decision next month," the source said on Tuesday.
Antoine Colombani, spokesman for competition policy at the
European Commission, said: "We have launched a market test in
September and our investigation is still ongoing."
Amazon declined to comment, while Apple did not respond to
an email for comments.
Companies found guilty of breaching EU rules could be fined
up to 10 percent of their global sales, which in Apple's case
could reach $15.6 billion, based on its 2012 fiscal year.
FROWNING ON ONLINE TRADE CURBS
Antitrust regulators tend to frown on restrictions on online
trade and the case is a good example of this policy, said Mark
Tricker, a partner at Brussels-based law firm Norton Rose.
"This case shows the online world continues to be a major
focus for the Commission. They are looking at lots of different
aspects of e-commerce, as this can have such a significant
impact on consumers, development and innovation," he said.
"These markets change very quickly and if you don't stamp
down on potential infringements of competition rules, you can
have significant consequences."
UBS analysts estimate that e-books account for about 30
percent of the U.S. book market and 20 percent of sales in
Britain but are minuscule elsewhere. Amazon created demand for
e-books when it launched its e-Kindle reader, charging $9.99 for
each book.
Apple's agency model let publishers set prices in return for
a 30 percent cut to the maker of iPhone and iPad.
The U.S. Department of Justice is also investigating e-book
prices. HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster and Hachette recently
settled, but Apple, Penguin Group and Macmillan continue to
fight the allegations.
(Editing by Rex Merrifield and David Goodman)
((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com)(+32 2 287 6844)(Reuters
Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: EU APPLE/PUBLISHERS
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.