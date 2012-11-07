Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
RATES
The central bank is to announce its rate decision after a
monthly sitting. Economists unanimously expect it to start an
easing cycle with a 25 basis point cut. (After 1030)
FX RESERVES
The central bank releases data on October FX reserves.
TVN
Third-quarter results at TVN came in largely in
line with expectations, with a stronger local currency helping
the Polish broadcaster swing back to profit, while spin-offs and
market malaise capped sales.
BOGDANKA
Miner Bogdanka reported quarterly net profit at
the top end of expectations, helped by higher coal production.
ARCTIC PAPER
Polish paper maker wants to buy over 90 percent in Rottneros
, valuing the Swedish pulp supplier at around 351
million Swedish crowns ($52.4 million), Arctic Paper said in a
statement on Wednesday.
NFI MIDAS
The fund controlled by media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak has
secured financing for the development of a high-speed wireless
Internet network LTE, NFI Midas Chief Executive Wojciech Pytel
was quoted as saying by Parkiet.
POLIMEX
The troubled Polish builder may ink a restructuring deal
with its creditors in the coming weeks, daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna quoted an unnamed source as saying.
($1 = 6.6978 Swedish crowns)