* EU to accept concessions from Apple, publishers-sources
* Critics say current system stops Apple being undercut
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 6 European Union regulators are to
end an antitrust probe into e-book prices by accepting an offer
by Apple (AAPL.O) and four publishers to ease price restrictions
on Amazon (AMZN.O), two sources said on Tuesday.
That decision would hand online retailer Amazon (AMZN.O) a
victory in its attempt to sell e-books cheaper than rivals in
the fast-growing market publishers hope will boost revenue and
increase customer numbers.
"Faced with years of court battles and uncertainty I can
understand why some of these guys decided to fold their cards
and take the whipping," said Mark Coker, founder of Smashwords,
an ebook publisher and distributor that works with Apple.
"It’s certainly another win for Amazon," he added. "I have
not seen the terms of the final settlement, but my initial
reaction is that it places restrictions on what publishers can
do, slowing them down just when they need to be more nimble."
A spokesman at the EU Commission said its investigation was
not yet finished. Amazon and Apple declined to comment.
In September, Apple and the publishers offered to let
retailers set prices or discounts for a period of two years, and
also to suspend "most-favoured nation" contracts for five years.
Such clauses bar Simon & Schuster (CBS.N), News Corp.
(NWSA.O) unit HarperCollins, Lagardere SCA's (LAGA.PA) Hachette
Livre and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck, the owner of
German company Macmillan, from making deals with rival retailers
to sell e-books more cheaply than Apple.
The agreements, which critics say prevent Amazon and other
retailers from undercutting Apple's charges, sparked an
investigation by the European Commission in December last year.
Pearson Plc's (PSON.L) Penguin group, which is also under
investigation, did not take part in the offer.
The EU antitrust authority, which in September asked for
feedback from rivals and consumers about the proposal, has not
asked for more concessions, said one of sources.
"The Commission is likely to accept the offer and announce
its decision next month," the source said on Tuesday.
Antoine Colombani, spokesman for competition policy at the
European Commission, said: "We have launched a market test in
September and our investigation is still ongoing."
Amazon declined to comment, while Apple did not respond to
an email seeking comment.
Companies found guilty of breaching EU rules could be fined
up to 10 percent of their global sales, which in Apple's case
could reach $15.6 billion, based on its 2012 fiscal year.
AGGREGATE PRICING
UBS analysts estimate that e-books account for about 30
percent of the U.S. book market and 20 percent of sales in
Britain but are minuscule elsewhere. When Amazon launched its
Kindle e-reader, it charged $9.99 per book.
Apple's agency model let publishers set prices in return for
a 30 percent cut to the maker of iPhone and iPad.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating e-book
prices. HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster and Hachette have
settled, but Apple, Pengin Group and Macmillan have not.
The DOJ settlement required that retailers must at least
break even selling all ebooks from a publisher's available list,
according to Coker and Joe Wikert, general manager and publisher
at O'Reilly Media Inc.
It was not clear if EU regulators will include a similar
requirement, which would prohibit Amazon from pricing all ebooks
at a loss, said Wikert, a former publishing executive.
In the United States, Amazon will likely price popular
titles at a loss and try to make up the difference on a
publisher's other ebooks, he said.
Coker said any such rule could be dangerous in Europe, which
still has distinct markets.
"It could allow a single retailer to charge full price in a
large market like the U.K., and then sell below cost or for free
in multiple smaller markets as a strategy to kill regional ebook
retailing upstarts before they take root," Coker said.
FROWNING ON ONLINE TRADE CURBS
Antitrust regulators tend to frown on restrictions on online
trade and the case is a good example, said Mark Tricker, a
partner at Brussels-based law firm Norton Rose.
"This case shows the online world continues to be a major
focus for the Commission," he said.
"These markets change very quickly and if you don't stamp
down on potential infringements of competition rules, you can
have significant consequences."
